No charges filed for deadly shooting of Charlotte man, police say

CHARLOTTE — No charges will be sought in the death of a 30-year-old man shot and killed in north Charlotte on Jan. 8, police said.

It happened on North Tryon Street at 27th Street in front of the 2400 Arcade Room.

According to the police report, a driver stopped officers in the roadway at about 2 a.m. and told them a man was lying in the middle of the street. Police found Daniel Thomas who had been shot and killed.

Rosie Lee Sanders told Channel 9 earlier this month that said she saw her son’s car in a news report about a homicide. She said she drove to the scene that day to see if it was Thomas and she found his car with the key still in the ignition and his phone inside.

On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department ruled Thomas’ shooting a justified homicide, saying they would not charge anyone in the case.

