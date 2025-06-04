No charges for officer who fatally shot armed, suicidal man outside Charlotte nightclub

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte police officer will not face charges after fatally shooting an armed, suicidal man outside Coyote Joe’s nightclub last December, prosecutors announced, citing evidence the officer acted in defense of himself and others.

On Dec. 28, 2024, three off-duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers working security at Coyote Joe’s encountered Lucas Armstrong in the club’s parking lot threatening to take his own life. The man, a former security worker at the nightclub, was found holding a gun to his head in the doorway of his van.

Officer Michael Miles tried to de-escalate the situation for over seven minutes without drawing his weapon, while Officers Joseph Calabro and Thomas Drennan stayed out of sight. The man, visibly emotional and impaired, repeatedly made suicidal statements and refused to drop the weapon.

As he advanced toward the officers, closing the distance, Officer Calabro commanded him to drop the gun. When the man continued and suggested he might point the weapon at them, Calabro fired three shots, killing him. A loaded handgun was recovered at the scene. An autopsy confirmed the man died from gunshot wounds to the chest and neck.

