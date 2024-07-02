No charges for Pineville officer who shot, killed shoplifting suspect

PINEVILLE, N.C. — No charges will be filed against a Pineville Police Department sergeant who shot and killed an accused shoplifter in May, investigators said. Pineville police said he fired his gun after the man tried to grab it.

The incident happened on May 14 near the Food Lion on Johnston Road near Highway 51. A Pineville police officer responded to a shoplifting call and said the suspect, 46-year-old Dennis Bodden, got into a struggle with him before he took off.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

The sergeant said he caught up with Bodden and used a Taser on him after he got “physically confrontational.” Police said Bodden got more aggressive as a second officer arrived, and so that officer used a Taser on Bodden again.

This is when police said Bodden lunged at the sergeant and tried to grab his gun, so the sergeant shot him. Bodden died at the scene.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department led an investigation into the shooting. On Tuesday, the department announced its findings, saying they found the shooting to have been justified and no charges will be filed in the case.

CMPD said the Pineville officer “perceived an imminent deadly threat and fired their service weapon.” The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said it agreed with CMPD’s decision.

The Pineville Police Department is still conducting an internal investigation.

(PREVIOUS: Family of man killed by Pineville officer says he struggled with mental illness)

Family of man killed by Pineville officer says he struggled with mental illness





©2024 Cox Media Group