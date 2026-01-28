No injuries in southeast Charlotte townhome fire; cause under investigation

CHARLOTTE — Multiple crews tackled a fire at a southeast Charlotte townhome Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on Hummingbird Lane, off Monroe Road, according to Charlotte Fire.

At the scene, we could see multiple engines and smoke pouring out of the building.

Neighbors are thankful everyone was able to make it out safely.

“I was scared for the thought that it was spreading,” resident Wendy Laird said. “I was scared for the people inside.”

Charlotte Fire put out the blaze in 30 minutes.

Investigators are still looking into the cause.

