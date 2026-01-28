1 found dead during east Charlotte apartment fire response

CHARLOTTE — One person was found dead while crews were responding to an east Charlotte apartment fire Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to Charlotte Fire, it broke out around 6:45 a.m. at an apartment complex on Sharon Chase Drive. Officials were able to control the fire in 20 minutes.

During the response, crews discovered one deceased person in an unrelated area. While officials say the death was not a result of the fire, detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to piece together what happened.

CFD says one person was hurt from smoke inhalation, but no other injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

A total of nine units were impacted. The Red Cross is working with the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is the second fire CFD crews responded to Wednesday morning. The first broke out just before 4 a.m. at a townhome in southeast Charlotte.

