‘No Kings’ protests end peacefully in Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — An Uptown rally concluded peacefully Saturday in Uptown, with no incidents or arrests, according to police.

The rally, part of the nationwide ‘No Kings’ movement against authoritarianism, was organized by Indivisible Charlotte. Organizers told Channel 9 that the event drew thousands of participants.

It took place from 10 a.m. to noon at First Ward Park. Attendees gathered to express their commitment to democracy and shared power, with prominent speakers such as Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project, and Rev. Dr. Janet Garner-Mullins addressing the crowd, organizers said.

“We appreciate everyone who came out and helped make this a safe and respectful event for all,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department stated in its update.

Participants marched about one mile through Uptown. CMPD officers and Uptown security guards were present throughout the rally.

Attendees were encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations to benefit Nourish Up Charlotte, a local initiative supporting families facing food insecurity, according to organizers.

