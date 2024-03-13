‘No logical explanation’: Man charged in deadly Lancaster County shooting, deputies say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Lancaster County last week, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on March 4 at a home on Stewart Place Road.

Deputies said a relative found 65-year-old Harriet Mahaffey dead after not hearing from her for a couple of days. She lived alone, and her door was left unlocked.

An autopsy revealed that Mahaffey died of gunshot wounds. It is believed she was killed that Monday afternoon, according to deputies.

Deputies said Mahaffey’s white 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was missing from the home. A search was launched for the vehicle, and eventually it was found to be in the possession of 23-year-old Lloyd Caldwell, Jr.

Caldwell was arrested, and a search warrant was issued for his home in Lancaster County. Evidence implicating Caldwell was obtained during the several searches that were conducted, according to deputies.

Lloyd Caldwell, Jr.

“This was a horrific crime and one that has no logical explanation,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. “Ms. Mahaffey was shot and killed as she sat defenseless in her home. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. Led by investigators with our Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force, personnel from many nearby agencies worked non-stop day and night to track the Jeep and Caldwell. The hard work of all these officers and the spirit of cooperation among agencies is unmatched and led to Caldwell’s capture without incident.”

Deputies said Caldwell had been booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center and has been charged with murder, first-degree burglary, grand larceny of more than $2,000, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

His bond was denied Sunday afternoon, according to deputies.

