No swim advisory issued for portion of Lake Norman due to wastewater spill

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A no swim advisory has been issued for a portion of Lake Norman due to a wastewater spill.

Charlotte Water said they responded to a wastewater overflow near the 18000 block of Jetton Road Tuesday night.

Officials said a pipe failure caused an estimated 700 gallons of wastewater to reach Lake Norman.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” Charlotte Water spokesperson Cam Coley said. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

Officials have not announced when the no swim advisory will be lifted.

