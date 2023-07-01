Part of Lake Wylie under ‘no swim’ advisory after sewage spill

LAKE WYLIE, N.C. — A no swim advisory has been issued for part of Lake Wylie following a sewage spill, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

An estimated 390 gallons of sewage spilled into Lake Wylie because of a failed pipe near 18328 Rosapenny Road in southwest Charlotte, not far from the South Carolina line.

The line is now being repaired and the water quality in the area will be monitored in the area until the bacteria levels are safe for human contact. The no swim advisory will then be lifted.

Charlotte Water responded to a wastewater overflow in the area.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” Charlotte Water spokesperson Cam Coley said. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.

The advisory comes during a busy July 4th holiday weekend.

(WATCH BELOW: No swim advisory issued at Lake Norman cove after sewage discharge)

No swim advisory issued at Lake Norman cove after sewage discharge

©2023 Cox Media Group