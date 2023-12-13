Noah Gragson signs with Stewart-Haas Racing following suspension

CHARLOTTE — Noah Gragson will get a second chance at racing in NASCAR’s top series.

Stewart-Haas Racing has signed Gragson to a multiyear agreement. He will drive the No. 10 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series starting next season.

Racing can make you. It can also break you.



A new challenge awaits, and @NoahGragson is ready to prove himself.



NASCAR handed Gragson an indefinite suspension last season for liking an insensitive meme on social media that featured a photo of George Floyd’s face.

Gragson was in the midst of his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series with Legacy Racing before the suspension. He was reinstated by NASCAR in September.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ new season begins in February.

