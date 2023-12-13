Local

Noah Gragson signs with Stewart-Haas Racing following suspension

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Noah Gragson, driver of the #42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet, walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE — Noah Gragson will get a second chance at racing in NASCAR’s top series.

Stewart-Haas Racing has signed Gragson to a multiyear agreement. He will drive the No. 10 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series starting next season.

NASCAR handed Gragson an indefinite suspension last season for liking an insensitive meme on social media that featured a photo of George Floyd’s face.

Gragson was in the midst of his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series with Legacy Racing before the suspension. He was reinstated by NASCAR in September.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ new season begins in February.

