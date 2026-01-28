NoDa shop to close as owners pivot

CHARLOTTE — This prominent Charlotte restaurant group is bringing a tiny deli to NoDa — and saying goodbye to a neighborhood favorite.

The Tonidandel-Brown Restaurant Group says it will shutter Reigning Doughnuts on Feb. 15. That made-to-order concept offers traditional cake doughnuts with staples such as chocolate, vanilla and cinnamon sugar and honey as well as unique daily and seasonal flavors.

It has been located at 35th and North Davidson streets since December 2018.

Plans call for Olivelli Deli to open there in April. It will be tucked into the 82-square-foot space, with patrons ordering via a walk-up window.

