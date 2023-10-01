Non-profit advocates for Charlotte’s senior community with horse ride through University City

CHARLOTTE — A local non-profit has a mission to help Charlotte’s senior community, and they put hooves to the pavement to prove it.

The SOUL Network, Seniors of Urban Living, hosted the Bubba Scott Walkathon on Saturday morning to advocate for the namesake bill.

Supporters gathered in University City sporting canes and walkers. The plan was to walk about five miles in the University City area, but some volunteers rode horses through the streets of north Charlotte, gaining more attention for the cause.

Sandra Thomas, the executive director and founder of the non-profit, introduced the Bubba Scott bill after a troubling experience with her uncle, Bubba Scott himself.

“We have about 15 states in the country that have this law, but NC is not one of them,” said Thomas. “It’s time for us to come together and stop talking about it.”

The Bubba Scott bill would allow families to put surveillance cameras in their loved ones’ rooms at care facilities in North Carolina.

