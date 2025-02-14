Non-profit offers help to woman caught stealing donations

MONROE, N.C. — A non-profit organization in Union County found that someone was stealing donations overnight, but they’re showing compassion after finding the person responsible.

Channel 9′s Gina Esposito learned that Ground 40 installed security cameras after they noticed some of their items had gone missing. The cameras captured a woman in a truck taking the items, and a photo of her was shared on social media.

Within a couple of days, the non-profit spoke with her over the phone.

“She was very apologetic, very, very apologetic,” said Wesley Keziah, the executive director at Ground 40.

Keziah says it’s the ending he hoped for.

“I just knew that if there wasn’t a call to repentance, she was probably going to get herself in more trouble,” Keziah said.

Ground 40 is an organization that helps men recover from drug addiction, homelessness, or incarceration. They have a thrift store off Old Charlotte highway in Monroe, and families of the men in their program can get items for free.

Keziah says he never intended to file charges against the woman accused of stealing.

“There’s been so much grace that was poured out of my life that how could I not extend it to the next person?” Keziah told Esposito.

Keziah offered to help the woman get into a local women’s program.

“That’s grace -- like Wes said, there has to be grace involved – because if there wasn’t grace involved. I wouldn’t be standing here talking to you,” said Nathan Peale, a graduate of Ground 40.

Peale says he entered the program right out of jail and just regained custody of his daughter. Keziah says he believes these stories of second chances need to be told, and he says local law enforcement is here for it.

“They actually want to see redemption stories,” Keziah said.

You can learn more about Ground 40′s mission at this link.

