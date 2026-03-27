Nonprofit donates bullet and stab vest for law enforcement K-9 Mylo

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincolnton Police Department K-9 Mylo will receive a bullet and stab protective vest following a charitable donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The potentially lifesaving body armor is expected to be delivered within 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009 as a 501(c)(three) charity to provide assistance and protective equipment to law enforcement dogs across the United States. Since its inception, the organization has provided more than 6,397 vests with a total value of $6.9 million.

Mylo’s new equipment will feature custom embroidery with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

The body armor is manufactured in the United States and is custom-fitted for the dog. Each vest is National Institute of Justice certified and has a market value of $1,800.The protective gear weighs an average of four to five pounds. Each vest provided through the program comes with a five-year warranty. The organization relies on both private and corporate donations to fund the equipment, which can be sponsored for $1,050 per vest.To qualify for a vest, a dog must be at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with a law enforcement or related agency in the United States. The program is also open to K9 officers who are currently working with expired protective vests.According to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., there are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s serving throughout the United States. Since its founding, the nonprofit has equipped dogs in all 50 states, providing more than 6,397 vests to date.

Delivery of the body armor for K-nine Mylo is expected within Ten weeks. The organization continues to accept tax-deductible contributions in any amount to support its mission of providing protective gear to law enforcement dogs.

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