Nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County eligible for $100,000 grant

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County has announced a $100,000 grant opportunity for local nonprofit organizations to support their community-impacting initiatives.

The grant aims to provide financial assistance to nonprofits that enhance the quality of life in Lancaster County.

Eligible organizations are encouraged to apply during the application period, which runs from November 1 to December 31.

“This initiative represents an investment in the outstanding work our nonprofit organizations do every day to enhance the quality of life in Lancaster County,” said County Administrator Dennis Marstall.

To assist interested applicants, Lancaster County will host a Nonprofit Grant Information Session on October 29, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Lancaster County Council Chambers.

During the session, county staff will provide an overview of the grant program, including eligibility requirements, the application process, key deadlines, and submission expectations.

To qualify for the grant, applicants must be registered with the South Carolina Secretary of State, hold IRS nonprofit status, and provide appropriate financial documentation, including audits or financial statements.

Funding recommendations will be presented to the County Council in January 2026, with final award announcements expected in February 2026.

