Nonprofit’s operations halted after copper theft

CHARLOTTE — Thousands of dollars’ worth of copper was stripped from a west Charlotte nonprofit.

The co-founder said thieves hit the Clothed with Care warehouse for third time Tuesday night.

Meredith Loveland said she is scared to be alone now.

“I don’t feel safe,” she said.

Her nonprofit is at a standstill because there is no electricity or AC in the building.

Thieves sawed their way through time and time again despite extra security.

“This is our humble abode,” Loveland said. “It’s my baby. It’s my passion.”

The idea for Clothed with Care began when Helene wanted to help people get free clothing.

“We do things with dignity when we serve,” Loveland said. “So, everything that leaves the doors here is of a very high quality.”

The warehouse is where volunteers used to sort, fold, and prepare donation bags.

The burglars sawed past a lock box and the doors. Once inside, they targeted a room full of electronic equipment.

“And they’ve just ripped paneling off,” Loveland said.

They cut out thick, valuable copper from a giant electrical hub causing more than $100,000 in damages.

The thieves also left behind debris and footprints. However, there have been no arrests.

“To think that I’m not able to give a child clothing that they need, because they’ve grown or they had a fire at their home, or they’re in a DSS situation and had to remove from a home, is crushing to me,” Loveland said.

She has free access to the warehouse but now she is trying to find a new place her nonprofit can call home, so they can get back up and running again.

Visit the website here to make donations.

If anyone has questions or wants to donate space for the nonprofit to work in, they can email hello@clothedwithcare.com.

VIDEO: Vandal destroys nonprofit’s van that helps dozens experiencing homelessness