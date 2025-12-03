North Carolina AG probes Duke Energy’s proposed rate hike

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina’s attorney general said he’s looking into Duke Energy’s request for a 15% rate increase.

Customers could see their bills go up by an extra $20 to $30 a month by 2028 if it’s approved.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson and Gov. Josh Stein said that’s too much.

“I am pleased that the North Carolina Department of Justice is fighting for the people of North Carolina,” said Stein in an news release. “Duke Energy’s proposed rate hike is simply too high and comes as the company is also retreating on more affordable clean energy. At a time when families are struggling to make ends meet, we should be doing everything we can to make life more affordable, not less. I will continue to fight on behalf of every North Carolinian to lower costs and grow the economy.”

Jackson said his office is reviewing the request to ensure it’s necessary.

Duke Energy said the demand for power is rising at an unprecedented pace.

They’re asking for the new rates to take effect January 2027.

VIDEO: Duke Energy seeks 15% rate hike in NC amid big investments to meet surging demand

Duke Energy seeks 15% rate hike in NC amid big investments to meet surging demand

©2025 Cox Media Group