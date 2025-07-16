Watch on 9: North Carolina athletes up for big awards in 2025 ESPYs

CHARLOTTE — The stage is set for the 2025 ESPY awards Wednesday night, and you can catch all of the action live on Channel 9.

The annual event recognizes excellence in performance in men’s and women’s sports across numerous categories. Athletes and attendees will be at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

North Carolina is also making a strong showing at the awards.

Duke University standout Cooper Flagg is nominated in two categories: best college athlete in men’s sports and best breakthrough athlete. North Carolina Women’s Lacrosse‬ star Chloe Humphrey is nominated for best breakthrough athlete, and UNC Soccer’s award-winning forward Kate Faasse is nominated for best college athlete in women’s sports.

The Tar Heels Women’s Lacrosse team is also nominated for Best Team, up against championship-winning professional franchises like the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Florida Panthers, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

It all starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday, tune in to Channel 9 for the awards and the performances. Then, stick around for WSOC Tonight at 11.

