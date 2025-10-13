North Carolina becomes first state to move entire court system to the cloud

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina has become the first state to transition all court operations to the cloud, allowing for electronic access to court documents and records across every county.

This digital transformation means that as of today, residents can manage various court-related tasks online, including paying traffic tickets and checking on criminal cases and court dates.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea,” said Shelia Cox, a landlord who, despite being on bed rest, had to visit the civil clerk’s office in person to complete paperwork.

District Attorney Travis Page acknowledged the challenges of transitioning to the new system, noting that it involves changing long-standing processes.

The move to electronic courts is designed to improve accessibility and efficiency in the judicial system. However, the transition has not been without its challenges.

In Gaston County, clerks from Mecklenburg and Cumberland counties are assisting with the implementation to help avoid some of the mistakes encountered during their own transitions.

Despite the initial slowdowns, Paige is optimistic about the long-term benefits of the system.

He mentioned that processes that used to take seconds now take minutes, but he expects this to improve as users become more familiar with the system.

Paige also noted that the new system allows prosecutors to access files from other counties quickly, which previously could take hours or even weeks.

Officials are optimistic that the electronic court system will lead to greater efficiency and accessibility, despite the initial challenges.

