NORTH CAROLINA — A man who invested millions in North Carolina has died.

According to the Charlotte Observer, David Murdock passed away on Monday at 102.

His ties to the Charlotte area date back to 1982, when he bought Cannon Mills in the town of Kannapolis.

He later started the North Carolina Research Campus.

