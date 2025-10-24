Local

NC House passes bill to partially fund Medicaid program

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
NC medicaid expansion Under the new agreement, senators obtained the loosening or elimination of “certificate of need” laws that require health regulators to sign off on plans to offer hospital beds for mental health and substance abuse patients, build ambulatory surgery centers or purchase MRI machines. (WSOC)
RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill to keep funding North Carolina’s Medicaid program is now in the hands of the State Senate.

The legislation passed its third reading in the House Wednesday. It would pull $190 million from a reserve fund to partially fund the program.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein says he supports the bill.

The North Carolina Department of Health has cut Medicaid reimbursement rates as lawmakers debate more permanent funding. The federal government is also planning to reduce Medicaid spending late next year.

