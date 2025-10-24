NC House passes bill to partially fund Medicaid program

RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill to keep funding North Carolina’s Medicaid program is now in the hands of the State Senate.

The legislation passed its third reading in the House Wednesday. It would pull $190 million from a reserve fund to partially fund the program.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein says he supports the bill.

The North Carolina Department of Health has cut Medicaid reimbursement rates as lawmakers debate more permanent funding. The federal government is also planning to reduce Medicaid spending late next year.

