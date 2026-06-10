North Carolina House passes bill to regulate cryptocurrency kiosks

CHARLOTTE — New rules may soon be coming for cryptocurrency kiosks in North Carolina.

These machines, often found in gas stations and grocery stores, look like ATMs and allow users to convert cash into cryptocurrency.

The North Carolina House has unanimously passed a bill that would regulate the kiosks for the first time.

The proposal includes daily deposit limits of $2,000 for new customers and $5,000 for existing customers, and it allows operators to charge transaction fees of up to 14%.

Lawmakers in Tennessee recently voted to outlaw the machines entirely, effective July 1. North Carolina’s bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.

©2026 Cox Media Group