Charlotte region, Carolinas have heavy influence on NFL’s future

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of the NFL is in the spotlight at the annual scouting combine, including several stars who got their start in Charlotte.

It’s hard to argue the impact the Charlotte region and the Carolinas have had on the NFL’s biggest stage.

“It’s a product of the high school football programs,” said Will Shipley.

Shipley is a former Weddington High School state champion and a running back for Clemson University.

