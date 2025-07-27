North Carolina lands Titleist retail shop

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The host site for the 2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship and future host site in 2029 is giving fans of the sport another thing to do in Moore County, continuing its investment in elevating guest experiences.

Pinehurst Resort announced July 24 that Titleist, the Massachusetts-based golf equipment brand that has come to be synonymous with professional golf, is opening “an immersive fitting and retail experience” at the resort’s main campus.

The store is set to open in September.

Jeremy Stone, Titleist’s senior vice president of golf ball marketing and U.S. sales, said in a statement that this shop will be the “first U.S.-based Titleist retail experience of its kind.”

