North Carolina lawmakers to redraw congressional map

RALEIGH — North Carolina lawmakers will redraw the state’s congressional map.NC judges uphold legislative maps, change Congress lines.

Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Destin Hall said it will happen when the legislature returns next week.

North Carolina currently has a 10 -4 split.

Of those four Democratic seats, District 1 in the northeastern part of the state is the most competitive and most likely to be impacted by the move.

Statement from Gov. Josh Stein:

“The General Assembly works for North Carolina, not Donald Trump. The Republican leadership in the General Assembly has failed to pass a budget, failed to pay our teachers and law enforcement what they deserve, and failed to fully fund Medicaid.

“Now they are failing you, the voters. These shameless politicians are abusing their power to take away yours. I will always fight for you because the voters should choose their representatives, not the other way around.”

