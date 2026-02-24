North Carolina lawmakers reveal State of the Union guests

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina lawmakers unveiled who their guests will be for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

Rep. Pat Harrigan of the 10th Congressional District, including Iredell and Catawba counties is bringing western North Carolina X influencer Matt Van Swol.

Rep. Mark Harris of the 8th Congressional District, spanning from Mecklenburg County to Robeson County is bringing Dr. Michael Whitson, founder of the nonprofit Cameron’s House of Hope.

Rep. Tim Moore of the 14th Congressional District from Mecklenburg County to Burke County is bringing Billy Walkowiak, a small business owner and founder of Collision Safety Consultants.

And in Raleigh, Rep. Deborah Ross is bringing North Carolina state Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls.

