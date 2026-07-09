North Carolina libraries awarded $2.8M grant to boost services

RALEIGH, N.C. — Forty-six libraries and library organizations across North Carolina will receive nearly $2.8 million in federal grant funding to expand services, improve access to resources, preserve historical collections, and launch new community programs.

The Library of North Carolina, a division of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, announced it awarded $2,785,339 through the Library Services and Technology Act program, funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, according to reports from WWAY.

State officials said the grants will support projects focused on literacy, digital access, document preservation, health programming, and other initiatives designed to strengthen community engagement and improve library services across North Carolina.

Secretary Pam Cashwell said the funding reflects the important role libraries play in meeting the evolving needs of communities throughout the state.

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