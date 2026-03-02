North Carolina mural pays tribute to Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska

GREENVILLE, N.C. — There’s a new mural honoring the life of Iryna Zarutska, the Ukrainian refugee stabbed to death last year on the light rail in Charlotte.

The spray-painted mural is on the wall of a Greenville, North Carolina, business.

The shop owner said several people stepped in to help.

“It’s a Russian artist painting a memorial of a Ukrainian refugee,” said Shawn Hendrix. “I just thought that was awesome, symbolic gesture.”

After her death, North Carolina lawmakers passed Iryna’s Law, which is aimed to crack down on violent and repeat offenders.

