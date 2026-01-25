North Carolina National Guard in Union County to assist with ice storm response

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina National Guard is stationed in Waxhaw and Wingate, ready to assist local fire departments as an ice storm approaches the region, officials announced.

Up to half an inch of ice may accumulate on tree limbs, posing hazards such as downed trees across roads and fallen power lines.

The National Guard’s response also includes assisting local fire departments to clear downed trees and respond to emergencies throughout Union County.

Their presence ensures that there is a rapid response capability as conditions worsen during the storm.

(WATCH BELOW: President Trump approves federal disaster relief for NC, SC ahead of ice storm)

