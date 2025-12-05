Local

North Carolina now ranks 5th in U.S. for hospital safety

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina has the 5th safest hospitals in the country, according to the Leapfrog Group.

Last year, North Carolina ranked 12th, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Presbyterian Medical Center in Elizabeth maintained an A grade, while Atrium Health in Concord and Novant Health in Matthews also received A’s.

However, Atrium Health University City scored a C for the second time this year.

According to the Leapfrog Study, the hospital could improve by communicating better with patients and preventing so many patients from getting bedsores.

