North Carolina Ranks 12th in hospital safety; one Charlotte hospital scores low

CHARLOTTE — A new watchdog study says North Carolina has the 12th safest hospitals in the country.

Presbyterian Medical Center in Elizabeth and Caromont in Gastonia are among the hospitals that made the ranking possible.

However, one hospital in our area scored the lowest grade in the state, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Atrium Health University City scored a C.

According to the Leapfrog study, the hospital could use an improvement in communication with patients and prevent too many patients from getting bed sores.

