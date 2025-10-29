North Carolina’s new congressional map faces 2nd lawsuit

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s new congressional map faces its second legal challenge.

Republicans redrew the state’s only competitive district last week to give themselves an extra seat in the U.S. Congress to help President Donald Trump keep GOP control in the 2026 midterm elections.

They added more Republican-leaning voters to District 1 along the coast, which they expect will unseat the Black incumbent Democrat who currently represents it.

The new lawsuit filed Tuesday claims state lawmakers violated voters’ First Amendment rights.

The previous lawsuit filed last week alleges the new district is racially gerrymandered.

