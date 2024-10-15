North Carolinian races closer to $1 million prize in NASCAR Powerball promotion

CONCORD, N.C. — Mr. Lipford, of Goldsboro, was one of eight finalists to have a chance at winning $1 million, which is part of the NASCAR Powerball Playoff promotion, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced on Monday.

He moved from the final 12 to the final eight after an announcement on Sunday during the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“This is a new experience for us and man, I tell you, it’s crazy but it is good,” the husband said. “Something to look forward to every day.”

Lipford and his wife attended the race on Sunday and got the VIP treatment.

They toured the drivers’ garage, and VIP box seats, and met one of the drivers in the race.

“You made it possible for us to come here and it is an experience we have never had so we are just thankful for that,” Lipford’s wife said. “This is amazing.”

After Sunday’s elimination, he is guaranteed to win at least $7,500.

The next elimination drawing is on Nov. 3 during the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Virginia.

He won the NASCAR Powerball Playoff second-chance drawing in May. The 16 finalists were announced on Sept. 1.

The four lottery players left after the Nov. 3 elimination drawing will win a VIP trip for two to NASCAR Championship Weekend Nov. 8-10 in Phoenix, plus entry into the drawing for the $1 million prize.

He said he has started thinking about what he would do if he wins the $1 million prize.

“We have five kids,” he said. “We would give to our church and take care of the kids.”

©2024 Cox Media Group