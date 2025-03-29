North Charlotte interstate crash sends 1 to hospital, closes 3 lanes

CHARLOTTE — A crash in north Charlotte closed 3 lanes on Interstate 85 and sent one person to the hospital, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the crash around 3:25 p.m. on Saturday. One patient was treated for serious injuries and sent to the hospital.

The crash happened at mile marker 48 near Davidson, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Three lanes on the interstate closed at the time of the crash and then reopened around 4:40 p.m., according to NCDOT.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

