North Charlotte taproom hit by thieves; unique items taken

CHARLOTTE — A north Charlotte taproom was broken into, and most of its merchandise was stolen.

T-shirts, hats, and a humidifier were taken from Birdsong Brewing Co. at 1016 North Davidson Street.

“We’re especially bummed because a lot of time, effort, and care went into those items,” the brewing company stated on social media. “The tie-dye shirts were hand-dyed by our team, and some of this merch had only just arrived.”

They are asking anyone who sees suspicious-looking merchandise being sold online to report it to them.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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