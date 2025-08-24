1 sent to hospital following northeast Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital after a shooting in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the 400 block of Lambeth Drive around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

There, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials said the patient was transported to a hospital to be treated for serious injury.

This is the second shooting on Lambeth Drive in just over a week.

On Aug. 17, police began a homicide investigation on the 300 block of Lambeth Drive after a 16-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Police have not yet released whether an arrest has been made in connection with the teen’s death.

No additional details have been made available.

