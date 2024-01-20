Northlake drive-thru drama puts hold on approval for 2 new restaurants

CHARLOTTE — A developer wants to bring two more drive-thru restaurants to the Northlake area but needs permission from Charlotte City Council first.

What sets this issue apart is that certain restaurants need approval but others do not.

The area in question is vacant land off Northlake Creek Drive near the Visionworks.

According to the developer, both Cava and Shake Shack expressed an interest in building there, but they both want a drive-thru.

The city says the current zoning would allow one drive-thru and not a full-scale restaurant.

Staff says a Krispy Kreme or a Dunkin Donuts would be fine.

But larger-scale restaurants like Cava and Shake Shack need the council’s approval.

The city council could vote on the issue as soon as next month.

