Northlake Mall just got these 8 new stores

CHARLOTTE — Northlake Mall has eight new stores and is increasing its occupancy even more, according to a spokesperson.

Channel 9 reported last week the mall’s occupancy is 85%, which is higher than the past two holiday seasons.

The mall was 74% in December 2022 and 72% in 2021.

The new stores include:

Charlotte’s Nails

Vixen Ready Art Factory

3Six92

Korset

D. Williams Suits

Applause Nails

C Store

Destination Sweets (Creator of BW Sweets featured on Food Network)

“We are excited to welcome these outstanding retailers to Northlake Mall. With a diverse range of offerings, including locally owned businesses, our shoppers will find something special for every occasion, especially as we enter the holiday season,” said Adam Kamlet, General Manager of Northlake Mall, in a news release.

