Northlake Mall could sell by year’s end

CHARLOTTE — Northlake Mall could hit the market any day now — but just how much that property is worth to its next owner remains a mystery.

JLL has been tapped to broker a deal, which could go to market later this month or in early October. No listing price has been disclosed yet. The 1.06 million-square-foot property is located at 6801 Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte.

A status conference on those plans took place Tuesday in Mecklenburg County Superior Court.

“It’s time to test the market and put it out there and see what we get,” says Melanie Raubach, who represents mall receiver Spinoso Real Estate Group.

Raubach said it is possible the mall could be sold by the end of this year, and if not, by the end of 2025.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.





©2024 Cox Media Group