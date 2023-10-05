Northlake Mall ownership, American Eagle working on resolution to lawsuit

CHARLOTTE — The company that runs Northlake Mall says they are talking to American Eagle about a potential resolution to the store’s lawsuit, Channel 9 has learned.

American Eagle is counter-suing Spinoso Real Estate over the store’s closure, saying the mall is now “reminiscent of a warzone.” Spinoso, which operates the mall in north Charlotte, sued American Eagle and others in late July, alleging that the store vacated and abandoned the premises on April 29. The original lawsuit said American Eagle had a lease through Jan. 31, 2024.

Channel 9 reported on at least three shootings in the area since last October:

Wednesday was the mall’s deadline to respond to American Eagle’s lawsuit. Instead, the mall and store are seeking a 30-day extension so they can talk about resolving the case.

