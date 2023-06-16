Not having previous maintenance records nearly cost man thousands in car repairs

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — An Indian Land man says his daughter was facing thousands of dollars in repairs for her SUV despite having a legal settlement that could help. After weeks passed and no one would cover the repairs, they turned to Action 9.

Dave Drake says his daughter was driving a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe in the mountains and the engine failed not once but twice about a month apart.

He says repairs would cost between $7,000-$10,000.

But Drake was optimistic because of a class action lawsuit. It involved certain Hyundais, including his daughter’s. The issue was “premature engine failure.” The case was settled and customers got a lifetime extended warranty.

But Drake says the mechanic found sludge in the engine because someone must not have gotten the oil changed regularly. That voids the warranty, so Hyundai wouldn’t cover the repairs.

“We are just kind of at a loss. If they don’t cover it, then she’s going to have to pay to have a new engine,” he said. “We’re frustrated. She needs the car for work. She’s a visiting nurse and she does not have a car. She’s borrowing our car.”

So Drake pushed back. “They asked me if I had any other oil change records,” he said. But Drake says his daughter bought the SUV used, which meant Hyundai needed the previous owner’s records. His daughter didn’t have the records and Hyundai refused to pay, again.

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke reached out to Hyundai.

The company emailed him:

“Customer satisfaction is extremely important to Hyundai Motor America and we are pleased to have resolved this issue with the customer. This resolution with the customer reflects our commitment to prioritizing the safety of our customers.

“For extended warranties offered through class settlements, there are coverage terms that apply to those warranties, including exceptions for coverage where there is evidence of exceptional maintenance neglect. Generally, these terms apply to the vehicle’s entire service history. Customers should refer to each settlement for additional details.

“Regarding recommended maintenance, owners should refer to their vehicle’s owner’s manual and follow the maintenance schedule provided for the type of driving condition applicable to the owner’s driving habits. In general, for most vehicles, the engine oil and oil filter should be changed at least every 7,500 miles and every 12 months for non-turbocharged vehicles and every 5,000 miles and every 12 months for turbocharged vehicles, under normal driving conditions. Owners should be responsible for keeping copies of their maintenance records. Regular maintenance is essential to obtaining the highest level of performance, safety, and reliability from one’s vehicle.

“For potential buyers of used vehicles, we strongly recommend performing due diligence before purchase to verify the vehicle has been properly maintained according to manufacturer specifications, including obtaining copies of maintenance records from sellers and previous owners where available. Potential buyers may also utilize services such as CarFaxTM to obtain reports of maintenance histories, collisions, and other potential risks, as well as having vehicles and their engines inspected by their trusted mechanic prior to purchase.”

However, in Drake’s case, he says that after Stoogenke reached out to Hyundai, the company agreed to replace the engine for free and give his daughter a loaner for as long as it takes.

Advice from Action 9:

- If you buy a used car and the previous owner has the maintenance records, go ahead and ask for them. You may need them.

- If there’s a legal settlement, don’t assume you’re covered. Even if you are, you may have to fight for what you’re entitled to.

