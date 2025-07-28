Notre Dame, Wake Forest football to play at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE — Two huge college football fan bases are going to take over Charlotte for a future edition of the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

The University of Notre Dame will face Wake Forest University in the 2027 Duke’s Mayo Classic, the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced on Monday.

The game will be held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, bringing together two nationally recognized football programs with passionate fan bases and deep-rooted legacies.

“Hosting a game of this caliber reinforces Charlotte’s place on the national stage for college football,” said Will Pitts, CEO of the Charlotte Sports Foundation.“Fans can now find Duke’s Mayo on more shelves than ever before, making the Duke’s Mayo Classic a powerful platform to propel our brand into the national spotlight,” said Brad Wile, Chief Growth Officer at Sauer Brands.

The exact date and time of the game will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the 2027 Duke’s Mayo Classic will go on sale later, but you can get updates and presale information at this link.

This year’s Duke’s Mayo Classic will feature a matchup between the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Appalachian State University.

