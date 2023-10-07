Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center hosts groundbreaking for emergency department expansion

MINT HILL — Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center held it’s groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for its emergency department expansion.

The expansion is meant to allow more access to its services.

The project will add 19 rooms, which is double the size of the current department. Thirteen rooms will be treatment rooms, two for trauma, and four for behavioral health.

There will also create space for new cardiology and radiology services and more.

“This expansion will enhance that experience and allow our team of highly skilled and specialized clinicians to reach even more people in need of emergency and imaging services,” President and Chief Operating Officer of Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Joy Greear said.

Since the center opened five years ago, the emergency department has had more than 125,000 visits.

The project is expected to be finished by fall of 2025.

