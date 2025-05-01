NRP Group acquires Matthews site for new development

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Multifamily developer NRP Group has acquired a 15-acre site in Matthews where it will soon begin its next local project.

The Cleveland, Ohio-based developer paid $3.5 million in a sale that closed on April 28 for the property at 11347 Brigman Road in Matthews, according to the Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds. NRP Group acquired the property from Brigman Family Farm Properties, a private owner that has held the land since 1976.

The development, called District at Matthews, will include 377 apartment units and about 19,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The plan calls for 7.5% of the total units to be affordable at 80% of the area median income for 20 years, according to previous CBJ reporting.

