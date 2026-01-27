NTSB to vote on safety recommendations after deadly midair crash

WASHINGTON — The NTSB will discuss safety issues around the midair crash almost one year ago, that killed all 67 people involved.

Thursday will mark one year since a PSA Airlines plane carrying a Charlotte-based flight crew collided with an army helicopter near Ronald Reagan Airport in D.C.

On Tuesday, the board will vote to finalize the probable cause and any safety recommendations for future aircraft.

VIDEO: ‘Emergency landing’: NTSB confirms text message sent before deadly Statesville plane crash

‘Emergency landing’: NTSB confirms text message sent before deadly Statesville plane crash

©2026 Cox Media Group