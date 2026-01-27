Local

NTSB to vote on safety recommendations after deadly midair crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
PSA Airlines plane crash
WASHINGTON — The NTSB will discuss safety issues around the midair crash almost one year ago, that killed all 67 people involved.

Thursday will mark one year since a PSA Airlines plane carrying a Charlotte-based flight crew collided with an army helicopter near Ronald Reagan Airport in D.C.

On Tuesday, the board will vote to finalize the probable cause and any safety recommendations for future aircraft.

