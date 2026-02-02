Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An officer-involved shooting was under investigation in Catawba County Monday afternoon.

The incident began after officers with the Newton Police Department responded to an argument at the Sandalwood Court Apartments.

Eyewitnesses told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that a man was shot in the leg.

Faherty also observed that crime scene tape is up across a common area at the apartment complex.

Police are expected to release more details soon; however no additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

