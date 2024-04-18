Officer shoots, kills suspect’s dog while serving warrants, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer shot and killed a suspect’s dog while he was serving arrest warrants, the department said.

It happened Wednesday just before 7 p.m. at a home on Sharyn Drive, which is in west Charlotte by the airport. Police went there looking for 23-year-old Kyle Kollermeier, a car theft suspect they had multiple felony warrants for.

CMPD said Kollermeier hid inside the home when officers arrived.

While officers were speaking to others inside the home, they said a dog “displaying aggressive behavior” escaped from the house and charged an officer. The officer tried to push the dog away several times before he shot and killed the dog with his service weapon.

The officer was not bitten, police said.

Police said meanwhile, Kollermeier refused to leave the home. Around 10 p.m., they were able to go inside the home with a search warrant. They arrested Kollermeier and two other people with active warrants.

Kollermeier is charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest, misdemeanor larceny, reckless driving and driving with license revoked, and resist/delay/obstruct.

Natalie Marlow, 19, is charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle. Terry Hulin, 25, faces a felony larceny charge.

The officer who shot the dog works at the Freedom Division, the department said, but they have not shared his identity. Per standard protocol, CMPD is internally investigating the incident because the officer used his service weapon.

CMPD Animal Care & Control added they have gotten several calls in the past about the dog.

