Officers released from hospital after getting shot in head during child custody exchange

MINT HILL, N.C. — The Mint Hill Police Department says two officers who were shot while responding to a child custody exchange on Friday are now out of the hospital.

Sources have told Channel 9 how close of a call both officers had. Law enforcement sources told us the men involved were shot in the head.

In one case, the bullet traveled around the skull and in the other, it exited out the cheek and didn’t touch a bone or even a tooth.

Channel 9’s Glenn Counts caught up with Kevin Phanye, who is the general manager of the pizza parlor across the street. He saw the aftermath of the shooting and he’s calling this a “miracle.”

“One was helping his partner come out and he had blood on his hands. He was the one who was helping him and had to lay him down by the front,” said Phayne. “The other partner was stumbling, trying to gather himself from the shock of being shot. So to witness that is horrific, but it’s also a miracle to see how they’re recovering.”

The department did not identify those officers, but says that one of them is a lieutenant with 13 years of experience and the other is a rookie who has only been on the force for six months.

The name of the gunman has also been released. He is Tjamel Ali Hamlin. He is 36-years-old and was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with the officers.

VIDEO: MEDIC: 1 seriously hurt in east Charlotte shooting

MEDIC: 1 seriously hurt in east Charlotte shooting

©2025 Cox Media Group