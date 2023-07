CHARLOTTE — One person was shot on Nations Crossing Road in south Charlotte early Sunday morning.

According to MEDIC, one patient was transported to an Atrium hospital with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Channel 9 is working to learn the details.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Teenager connected to recent shootings, CMPD reports)

Teenager connected to recent shootings, CMPD reports





©2023 Cox Media Group