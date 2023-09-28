Local

Officials confirm first flu-related death of 2023 in S.C.

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. — This year’s first flu-related death has been confirmed in South Carolina, according to our partners at ABC 25 News in Columbia.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) told ABC 25 that the person was from the midlands region of the state but didn’t provide a specific town.

The person’s age has yet to be released, ABC 25 reports.

Officials at the DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control recommend everyone 6 months of age or older get the flu vaccine.

This year’s flu season officially starts next week.

